Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $47.66, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

The stock of biopharmaceutical company has fallen by 5.86% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 31, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.53, marking a 26.09% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.32 billion, down 7.19% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.76 per share and a revenue of $46.3 billion, indicating changes of +487.83% and -4.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% lower. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.46.

We can additionally observe that BMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

