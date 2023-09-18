Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $58.58, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, down 9.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.96 billion, down 2.33% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $44.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.38% and -2.68%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.7, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

