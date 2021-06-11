Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $67.34, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.55% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.33 billion, up 11.84% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.68% and +8.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BMY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.22.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

