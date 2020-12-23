Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 2.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 11.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.57 billion, up 32.98% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.35 per share and revenue of $42.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.39% and +60.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BMY has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.69.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.