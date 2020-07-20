Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $59.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 7.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BMY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.99 billion, up 59.18% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $41.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.56% and +59.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BMY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.83, which means BMY is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

