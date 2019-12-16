Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $63.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 9.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.10 billion, up 18.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $25.56 billion, which would represent changes of +12.31% and +13.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.35% higher. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BMY has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.17.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.