Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $73.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.33 billion, up 2.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.80 per share and revenue of $46.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.86% and +1.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.78, so we one might conclude that Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

