Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $49.33, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.

The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, up 135% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.74 billion, indicating a 9.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.78 per share and revenue of $45.83 billion, indicating changes of +489.57% and -5.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.36 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

