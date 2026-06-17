Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) ended the recent trading session at $55.28, demonstrating a -1.14% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 4.1% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.61, signifying a 10.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.67 billion, indicating a 4.89% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $47.39 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.76% and -1.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.05, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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