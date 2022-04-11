Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $76.50, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 12.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 10.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.34 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.80 per share and revenue of $46.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.86% and +1.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.2, so we one might conclude that Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

