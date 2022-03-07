Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.77, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.33 billion, up 2.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $46.88 billion, which would represent changes of +3.73% and +1.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.98, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

