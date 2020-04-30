Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $61.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 12.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 16.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 7, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 34.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.93 billion, up 67.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $41.33 billion, which would represent changes of +30.06% and +58.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BMY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.61.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.