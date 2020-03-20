Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $48.40, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 25.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 22.08% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.97 billion, up 68.33% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $41.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.7% and +59.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BMY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.64, which means BMY is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

