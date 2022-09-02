Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 4.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.11 billion, down 4.43% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $45.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -0.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.5.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.