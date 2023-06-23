Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $65.04, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.41% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.86 billion, down 0.19% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.07 per share and revenue of $46.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.81% and +0.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.94.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.