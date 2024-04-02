Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) ended the recent trading session at $52.74, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 25.37% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.46 billion, up 1.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.61 per share and a revenue of $46.11 billion, signifying shifts of -11.98% and +2.45%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% upward. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.46.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

