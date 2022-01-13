Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $64.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2022. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.01 billion, up 8.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% lower. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.93, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

