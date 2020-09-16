Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $59.45, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 5.55% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, up 72.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $41.89 billion, which would represent changes of +33.05% and +60.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BMY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.21, so we one might conclude that BMY is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

