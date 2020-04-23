Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $60.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 23.47% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 24.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 34.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.93 billion, up 67.65% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $41.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.06% and +58.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BMY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.