Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $48.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 6.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.67, marking a 19.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.32 billion, showing a 7.19% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.85 per share and a revenue of $46.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +495.65% and -4.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.57% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bristol Myers Squibb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.72.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

