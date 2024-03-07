Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) standing at $53.28, reflecting a -0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 9.75% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bristol Myers Squibb will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.53, marking a 25.37% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.46 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.61 per share and a revenue of $46.11 billion, signifying shifts of -11.98% and +2.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.72, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.