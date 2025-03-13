Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) standing at $60.28, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bristol Myers Squibb will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.69 billion, down 9.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.75 per share and a revenue of $45.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +486.96% and -5.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.77.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

