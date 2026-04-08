Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $59.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.65% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 4.09% was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.12% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, down 18.89% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.86 billion, reflecting a 3.02% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $47.02 billion, indicating changes of +1.79% and -2.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.4.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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