Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) was down 1.06% at $44.66. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.38% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.65, marking a 8.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.77 billion, down 1.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.51 per share and a revenue of $47.31 billion, demonstrating changes of +466.09% and -2.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% decrease. As of now, Bristol Myers Squibb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.03.

We can additionally observe that BMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

