Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $44.16, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.77 billion, down 1.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.5 per share and revenue of $47.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +465.22% and -2.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.48 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

