Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) ended the recent trading session at $48.02, demonstrating a +2.85% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

The stock of biopharmaceutical company has fallen by 0.49% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 1.83% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.17, indicating a 43.48% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.33 billion, reflecting a 7.1% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.37 per share and a revenue of $46.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +453.91% and -4.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.7% lower within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.33 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.79.

It's also important to note that BMY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

