Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $47.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company witnessed a loss of 1.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.4%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.75%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.33 billion, showing a 7.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.48 per share and revenue of $46.29 billion, indicating changes of +463.48% and -4.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.83.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.