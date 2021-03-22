Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $63.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BMY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.13 billion, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $45.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.53% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BMY has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.39.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

