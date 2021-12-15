Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $60.61, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 0.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 26.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12 billion, up 8.43% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $46.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.77% and +9.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.51, so we one might conclude that Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

