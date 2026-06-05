Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $57.27, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.18%.

The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 0.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.67 billion, reflecting a 4.89% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $47.39 billion, indicating changes of +2.76% and -1.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.38% upward. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.92.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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