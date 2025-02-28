Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) standing at $59.62, reflecting a +1.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.59% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company witnessed a loss of 0.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bristol Myers Squibb will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 134.77%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.69 billion, reflecting a 9.94% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $45.59 billion, indicating changes of +488.7% and -5.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Bristol Myers Squibb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.07% downward. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.57 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

