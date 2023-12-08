Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $50.31, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Shares of the biopharmaceutical company have depreciated by 0.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.76, marking a 3.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.2 billion, showing a 1.81% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.54 per share and a revenue of $44.73 billion, signifying shifts of -2.08% and -3.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. As of now, Bristol Myers Squibb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.19 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

