Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $64.68, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 5.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.86 billion, down 0.19% from the prior-year quarter.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $46.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.68% and +0.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.35.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

