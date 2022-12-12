Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $78.89, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.78% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, down 4.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.13 billion, down 7.16% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $45.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.2% and -1.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.77.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

