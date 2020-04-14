Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $60.02, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 15.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.92 billion, up 67.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $41.52 billion, which would represent changes of +30.28% and +58.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BMY has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.21, so we one might conclude that BMY is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.