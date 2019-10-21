Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $53.20, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 5.91% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 31, 2019. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.80 billion, up 1.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $24.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.54% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BMY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.52, so we one might conclude that BMY is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

