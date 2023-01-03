Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $72.26, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 10.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.13 billion, down 7.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.