Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $77.51, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 10.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 8.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.34 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.80 per share and revenue of $46.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.86% and +1.18%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.82.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

