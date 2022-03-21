Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $71.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 5.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.41% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 10.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.33 billion, up 2.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $46.88 billion, which would represent changes of +3.73% and +1.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.59, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

