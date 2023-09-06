Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $59.67, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 0.8% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.86% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.96 billion, down 2.28% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.54 per share and revenue of $44.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.08% and -2.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19, so we one might conclude that Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

