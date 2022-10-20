Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $70.35, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.04 billion, down 4.99% from the prior-year quarter.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $45.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.13% and -1.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.74.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



