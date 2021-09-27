Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $59.84, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 9.56% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 17.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.51 billion, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.15% and +8.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BMY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.35.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

