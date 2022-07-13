Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.53, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.55 billion, down 1.35% from the prior-year quarter.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $46.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.67% and -0.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.92, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

