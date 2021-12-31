Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $62.35, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 12.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12 billion, up 8.43% from the year-ago period.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $46.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.77% and +9.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.