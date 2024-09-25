Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reached $49.95, with a -1.94% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 5.86% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.57, reflecting a 21.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.29 billion, indicating a 2.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.77 per share and a revenue of $46.82 billion, demonstrating changes of -89.75% and +4.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bristol Myers Squibb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.01. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.47 for its industry.

It's also important to note that BMY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 13.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.