Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $47.51, moving +2.64% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

The biopharmaceutical company's stock has dropped by 5.12% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 26.09% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.32 billion, reflecting a 7.19% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $46.3 billion, indicating changes of +487.83% and -4.13%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2% decrease. Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.72.

It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

