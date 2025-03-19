Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the latest trading day at $60.08, indicating a +0.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.41%.

The biopharmaceutical company's stock has climbed by 10.05% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.55, showcasing a 135.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.69 billion, down 9.94% from the prior-year quarter.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $45.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +486.96% and -5.6%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.17.

One should further note that BMY currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

