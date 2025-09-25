Markets
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces New BMS Patient Connect Platform For Sotyktu At Over 80% Discount

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) on Thursday announced an expansion of its direct-to-patient program, allowing eligible U.S. patients to access Sotyktu at significantly reduced prices.

Starting January 2026, BMS' Sotyktu, indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, will be available through the new BMS Patient Connect platform at over 80% off the current list price.

This initiative follows the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance program, launched earlier this month, which offers the anticoagulant drug Eliquis at a discount of more than 40%.

