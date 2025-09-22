Bristol Myers Squibb Adopts Veeva Vault CRM To Enhance HCP Engagement

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems (VEEV) announced that Bristol Myers Squibb - BMS has selected Veeva Vault CRM to advance its commercial operations and strengthen engagement with healthcare practitioners - HCPs.

Greg Meyers, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at BMS, said that technology is reshaping customer engagement and patient care. He stated that adopting Vault CRM marks the next step in BMS's long-standing partnership with Veeva and will help healthcare practitioners make better-informed decisions about complex, innovative medicines.

Meyers added that integrating AI throughout the customer journey — from delivering information about BMS's portfolio to field force interactions — positions Veeva as a key partner in achieving BMS's mission of delivering life-changing medicines worldwide.

Veeva CEO Peter Gassner expressed gratitude for BMS's trust, emphasizing that Vault CRM with embedded AI agents will enhance HCP engagement and accelerate getting the right treatments to patients.

Vault CRM is part of Veeva's CRM Suite, which provides the technological foundation for commercial execution. The first AI agents for Vault CRM — including Pre-call Agent, Content Agent, Free Text Agent, and Voice Agent — are scheduled for release in December 2025.

