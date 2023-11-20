News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb, 2seventy Bio Issue Update On FDA Review For Abecma

November 20, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) announced the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to review data supporting the supplemental Biologics License Application for Abecma for earlier lines of triple-class exposed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on results from the Phase 3 KarMMa-3 study. The date of the ODAC meeting has not yet been confirmed by the FDA. The FDA also informed that a decision on the application will not be made by the PDUFA target action date of December 16, 2023.

The companies stated that the ODAC meeting has no impact on the currently approved indication for Abecma. Regulatory applications for Abecma are also currently under review by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, European Medicines Agency and Swissmedic.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
TSVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.